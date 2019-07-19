Saaho: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film shifted to 30 August to avoid clash with Mission Mangal, Batla House

Prabhas-starrer Saaho has changed its release date to avoid a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. The highly-anticipated multilingual action film will now hit cinemas on 30 August instead.

"We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale," a spokesperson of film's producers shared in a statement.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha as the female lead, and Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi will all play the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa and Lal Vennela Kishore. Saaho marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry.

It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly perform some daredevil action stunts in the film.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram-Lakshman have also served as action directors on the film.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 09:53:08 IST