Saaho: New character poster sees Mahesh Manjrekar don a mafia look in Prabhas' action thriller

Saaho makers seem to be on a spree of unveiling the character posters. The latest to join the likes of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Lal, Jackie Shroff, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, and Evelyn Sharma, is Mahesh Manjrekar.

Featuring in the role of Prince, Mahesh is playing one of the antagonists in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action thriller. Sujeeth, the director of Saaho, has shared the poster on social media, ahead of the film's trailer launch at 5 pm today.

Check out Mahesh Manjrekar's look from Saaho

Looking dapper in a brown embroidered suit, Mahesh pulls off the mafia look with aplomb.

Check out the other characters posters from Saaho

ROY!! He won't leave you with many choices! Exuding intrigue & charm, here comes the new character poster of #ROY ft Chunky Panday. #SaahoTrailer out on 10th August! #30AugWithSaaho

The intensity in his eyes does all the talking! Here comes the latest character poster of Lal as #Ibrahim. Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho

Saaho is slated for a 30 August release.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 13:22:14 IST