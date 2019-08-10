You are here:

Saaho: New character poster sees Mahesh Manjrekar don a mafia look in Prabhas' action thriller

FP Staff

Aug 10, 2019 13:22:14 IST

Saaho makers seem to be on a spree of unveiling the  character posters. The latest to join the likes of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Lal, Jackie Shroff, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, and Evelyn Sharma, is Mahesh Manjrekar.

Featuring in the role of Prince, Mahesh is playing one of the antagonists in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action thriller. Sujeeth, the director of Saaho, has shared the poster on social media, ahead of the film's trailer launch at 5 pm today.

Check out Mahesh Manjrekar's look from Saaho

Looking dapper in a brown embroidered suit, Mahesh pulls off the mafia look with aplomb.

Check out the other characters posters from Saaho

View this post on Instagram

‪ROY!! He won't leave you with many choices! 👊 Exuding intrigue & charm, here comes the new character poster of #ROY ft @apnabhidu ‪#SaahoTrailer out on 10th August! #30AugWithSaaho ‬ ‪@actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @chunkypanday @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms

A post shared by Sujeeth (@sujeethsign) on

View this post on Instagram

The intensity in his eyes does all the talking! Here comes the latest character poster of @Lal_director as #Ibrahim ‪#Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie

A post shared by Sujeeth (@sujeethsign) on

Saaho is slated for a 30 August release.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 13:22:14 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , character poster , Mahesh Manjrekar , Prabhas , Saaho , Shareworthy , Shraddha Kapoor , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies

also see

Prabhas teases launch of Saaho: The Game based on upcoming action film, shares first look on Instagram

Prabhas teases launch of Saaho: The Game based on upcoming action film, shares first look on Instagram

Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh's character introduced in new poster of action thriller, starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor

Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh's character introduced in new poster of action thriller, starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor

Saaho: First look of Jackie Shroff as Roy unveiled, following Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh's posters

Saaho: First look of Jackie Shroff as Roy unveiled, following Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh's posters