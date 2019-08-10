Saaho: New character poster sees Mahesh Manjrekar don a mafia look in Prabhas' action thriller
Saaho makers seem to be on a spree of unveiling the character posters. The latest to join the likes of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Lal, Jackie Shroff, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, and Evelyn Sharma, is Mahesh Manjrekar.
Featuring in the role of Prince, Mahesh is playing one of the antagonists in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action thriller. Sujeeth, the director of Saaho, has shared the poster on social media, ahead of the film's trailer launch at 5 pm today.
Check out Mahesh Manjrekar's look from Saaho
#JENNIFER - Sunshine mixed with a little Hurricane! Here comes our next character poster featuring @evelyn_sharma as #Jennifer from #Saaho
#PRINCE - Channeling some old world charm, he's here to slay! 👊🏻 Check out our latest character poster of #Prince ft @maheshmanjrekar!
Looking dapper in a brown embroidered suit, Mahesh pulls off the mafia look with aplomb.
Check out the other characters posters from Saaho
ROY!! He won't leave you with many choices! 👊 Exuding intrigue & charm, here comes the new character poster of #ROY ft @apnabhidu
With his ominous looks & steadfast gaze; here comes the new character poster of #Devraj ft @chunkypanday to give you some major chills!
The intensity in his eyes does all the talking! Here comes the latest character poster of @Lal_director as #Ibrahim
#KALKI - When Good is Bad! 👊 Giving us some major intense vibes, here comes the new character poster of @mandirabedi as #Kalki!
Saaho is slated for a 30 August release.
Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 13:22:14 IST