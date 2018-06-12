Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend wedding together; Salman Khan thanks J&K tourism: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Salman Khan thanks Jammu & Kashmir tourism

Salman tweeted a note of thanks to Jammu & Kashmir tourism for supporting the shoot of his newest film Race 3. Parts of the Remo D'Souza directorial venture was shot in the valley's endangered Thajiwas glacier for which the cast and crew were provided with environmental friendly, battery-powered vehicles.

Ali Fazal's poster of For Here or To Go out

Ali Fazal, Melanie Chandra, Rajit Kapur, Amitosh Nagpal and Omi Vaidya... #ForHereOrToGo to release on 6 July 2018 in India... Directed by Rucha Humnabadkar... Poster: pic.twitter.com/Y9vvV4N5vg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2018

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of Ali Fazal's comedy drama about an Indian Silicon valley worker's struggles with being an immigrant living in America. The film also stars Melanie Chandra, Rajit Kapur, Amitosh Nagpal and Omi Vaidya. Directed by Rucha Humnabadkar, it will release in India on 6 July.

Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas's date at a wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attending Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey. #NickJonaspic.twitter.com/17SSNiS0qP — Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasUPD) June 11, 2018

Rumours about American singer Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been floating around for a while now. They have been caught exchanging flirty comments on social media but have not confirmed their relationship status yet. Now, new photographs of the two have surfaced online, reportedly at a wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh shop in Hyderabad

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan and his former wife were spotted shopping in Lad Bazaar, Hyderabad. Sara is in Hyderabad to shoot for Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

Chopra shares a heartfelt video on her dad's 5th death anniversary

5 years today. Miss u dad A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 10, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

Priyanka Chopra shared a montage of photographs and short clips on the death anniversary of her father Ashok Chopra on Instagram. Her father lost his life to cancer. He was a doctor and had retired from the army in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel.

Varun Dhawan tweets about the Da-bangg Reloaded tour

What an amazing line up. Some of my favourite people on the same stage. @SohailKhan this ones gonna be awesome. Get your tickets now america the #dabangg tour is coming your way pic.twitter.com/bPnad8B0Uw — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 12, 2018

Varun Dhawan tweeted about the USA and Canada tour headlined by Salman Khan and has a star-studded line up with Katrina Kaif, Jaqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Deva, Manish Paul and the Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

