Priyanka Chopra apologises for controversial episode in Quantico season 3: I'm a proud Indian, that will never change

Bollywood global icon Priyanka Chopra was recently mired in a controversy when a recent episode of her popular US TV show Quantico was premiered. Soon, the channel (ABC) and the actress received a lot of flak for allegedly portraying Indians in the wrong light.

The episode — titled 'The Blood of Romeo' — that aired on 1 June, reportedly featured Indian terrorists who plotted an attack in Manhattan with the motive of blaming Pakistan for it. Chopra's character, FBI agent Alex Parrish, recognises one of the terrorists by a Hindu symbol (a Rudraksha chain) and later takes down the terrorists and thwart their plans.

Chopra, on receiving flak from the Indian community for portraying Indians as terrorists, took to Twitter and extended her apologies. She wrote:

I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

The channel ABC also defended Chopra and issued a statement explaining the whole situation. The Hollywood Reporter quotes ABC's statement that reads:

"ABC Studios and the executive producers of Quantico would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, The Blood of Romeo. The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series.

Quantico is a work of fiction. The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case, we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone.”

