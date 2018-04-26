Guru Randhawa's 'Raat Kamal Hai' is a drab, uninspiring, repetitive number destined to be a party hit

The new song by Guru Randhawa, titled 'Raat Kamaal Hai', is about partying. Obviously.

The song sounds like a track straight from 2012 with its repetitive beats, nasal, whiny voice, and an extremely poor take on trying to emulate electronic music. What genre does this fall into? Is this pop music? Is it electronic music? 'Raat Kamaal Hai' sounds like something Steve Aoki would make if he were Punjabi and absolutely untalented.

The lyrics are the same-old, same-old. Like every other song, gori ladki, kaala chashma and raja-rani feature here too. The lyrics — just like the drab, uninspiring beat — are repetitive. Randhawa sings in an annoying monotone which further takes away from this mindless 2018 party hit.

The music video is more of the same. There is nothing you have not seen before. Do not be excited or expect to be wowed by it. In the video, you see Randhawa trying on a jacket, Kushali Kumar (Gulshan Kumar's daughter) and Randhawa dancing, and the two of them riding an expensive bike.

That is what 'Raat Kamaal Hai' is: A party hit. People will jump up and down, and scream when this song comes on in a club or a party. As long as it does that, it serves its purpose.

Watch the song here, if you wish.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 19:05 PM