Katrina Kaif debuts traditional bridal look for Aanand L Rai's Zero; shares photos on Instagram

FP Staff

Apr,11 2018 10:59:05 IST

While Shah Rukh Khan's look from Zero has already been revealed, his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's avatars have been kept under wraps till now. However, Kaif took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself from the sets of the the Aanand L Rai-directed film. Kaif is seen in a bridal look, wearing traditional jewelry and makeup.

Later, a few more pictures of the actress from the sets emerged on social media. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress can be seen in a red and gold kanjeevaram saree, ready for a South Indian wedding ceremony.

Zero also marks the reunion of the three Jab Tak Hai Jaan actors. SRK plays a vertically challeneged man in the long awiated film. It is slated to release on on 21 December, 2018.

Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 10:59 AM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 11:22 AM

