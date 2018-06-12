Sonakshi Sinha starts shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank after wrapping up Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for Karan Johar-produced Kalank.

Kalank will see an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space. Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on 19 April, 2019.

The film is being co-produced by Karan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has also been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

According to a source, Sonakshi was set to join the shoot on Thursday at an elaborate set constructed in Andheri. "While not much can be revealed about her role and her look, one can definitely expect Sonakshi to be seen donning a entirely different look altogether unlike any of her previous cinematic outings", the source added.

Sonakshi's spokesperson confirmed the news, saying she will join the principal shooting of the film in Mumbai.

The actress has wrapped up shooting of Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Made under the banner of Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the film is set to release on 24 August. She is also rehearsing for the Da-Bang Tour.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 10:44 AM