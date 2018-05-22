Daisy Shah reacts to memes around viral Race 3 dialogue; Salman Khan extends support

The Race 3 trailer may have given enough meme fodder to Twitterati but it's not spandex-wearing Salman Khan who's making news. It is actually Daisy Shah's infamous dialogue in the trailer that's been wreaking havoc on Twitter: Our business is our business, none of your business.

Iconic, isn't it?

And what can be said about the memes? The makers should've seen them coming.

A must have in your library. pic.twitter.com/hJBiPSGkHW — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 18, 2018

**race 3 shooting Daisy shah : Our business is our business, none of your business Cameraman : pic.twitter.com/yTqHgQKBQC — Keshav Dhiman (@lkeshavl) May 18, 2018

Daisy shah is one of the bst dancer of our Bollywood industry.. Rt if you agree with me 😹 pic.twitter.com/PH4IJLZsJh — ąɮɦɩ (@yoursAbhi_) May 18, 2018

Daisy is angry (to say the least) about the memes and she made it known on her Instagram story. But the question is, why is she angry? We can all agree that this is a troll-worthy dialogue and more importantly, the Internet is just bad at minding its own business.

Salman Khan, who also stars in the film alongside Daisy, showed his support for the actress like the bhai that he is. When some reporters spotted him in the city and asked him where he was going, he said:

No words @BeingSalmanKhan what better reply one could get then the best one itself... we love you for the human you are !!! #Race3 #salmankhanourhero @ItsRaviD @PlanetSalman pic.twitter.com/FYUmIsAMLq — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 21, 2018

Perhaps the only thing everyone can agree on is that this dialogue is so bad it's actually good.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 12:20 PM