Race 3 team shoots in J&K's ecologically sensitive Thajiwas glacier area after complying with environmental guidelines

Salman Khan is currently in Jammu and Kashmir shooting for his upcoming action thriller Race 3. The shoot of the Remo D'Souza directorial is being held in the valley's endangered Thajiwas glacier with all eco-friendly precautions in place and in due compliance with authorities’ conditions, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The same area had witnessed a major issue when recently Anurag Kashyap, who shot Manmarziyaan in Sonmarg, was issued a notice for breach of rules and regulations by the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Board.

Vehicular movement in the Sonmarg-Thajiwas road has been banned by the J&K High Court since September 2017. The ecologically sensitive area has witnessed the glacier receding as much as 388 meters in the last 100 years owing to fossil fuel used in vehicles and biomass emissions from tea stalls and eateries in the area. As a result, the Race 3 team was provided with 10 environment friendly, battery-powered vehicles by the state development authority. Khawar Jamshed, the local line producer who is known to have facilitated shooting of films like Rockstar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan in the area ensured the shoot went smoothly, as per the same report.

Khan had also shot for Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the same region and caught up with the locals he had befriended while shooting there earlier.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 14:53 PM