Simmba: Ranveer Singh reveals new look from Rohit Shetty's upcoming action-comedy film

After Gully Gang, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action-drama Simmba. The announcement was made by Karan Johar back in December on Twitter. Johar is collaborating with Rohit Shetty on this particular project.

Simmba is based on the Telugu film Temper which starred Jr NTR, and is slated for a 28 December, 2018 release. Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Ranveer Singh had unveiled the movie's first poster after the project's initial announcement.

Now, Ranveer has been spotted outside a gym in Mumbai sporting his look from the forthcoming Simmba. Pictures of the actor have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Singh can be seen clean shaven except for a mustache. The Padmaavat actor waves at the cameras and carries a look that is different from any other of his previous roles.

Saif Ali Khan's daughter will star opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. The movie was supposed to cast R Madhavan as the villain, but the actor opted out after undergoing a surgery. Sonu Sood was later signed to play the negative role in Simbaa.

Talking about Ranveer Singh's role in the movie and its comparisons to Ajay Devgn's Singham, director Rohit Shetty had said, "Creating a similar cop character would have been tough. This character is totally opposite of Bajirao Singham, he is notorious, flamboyant and the energy is totally different"

Check out Ranveer Singh's latest look for Simmba.

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 15:21 PM