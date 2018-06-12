Varun Dhawan at Amish Tripathi's book cover launch: Making historical films is tricky, certain sections get upset

Actor Varun Dhawan believes making historical films in the country is a double-edged sword as everyone is offended with everything nowadays.

Varun launched author Amish Tripathi's first book in Indic Chronicle series — Suheldev & The Battle Of Bahraich.

Asked whether actors were wary of choosing historical films, Varun told reporters, "Unfortunately, this is a double-edged sword in our country. Certain sections become upset or they say, 'We were not consulted before this happened'," he said.

The actor said Amish, who has written books on Shiva and Ram, told him that he never faced any trouble over his interpretation.

"I think when you do it from a good space and clean heart, 90 percent of the times no one will be offended. But in 2018, everyone is offended with everything. Someone might see my shoelace is open and take offence with it that I came to launch a book with my shoelaces open," Varun added.

The actor said he would not shy away from exploring the subject if a good script comes his way.

"No, not really. I think if you are fearful then you can't achieve greatness. You have to take on fear head-on. That's what Amish has been doing, 20-25 percent of our population is tribal and different castes and it is not represented that much in our literature or films."

Historical films have always been a tricky subject for Bollywood filmmakers and most recently Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced a lot of trouble before the release of his film Padmaavat.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 12:50 PM