Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes-starrer reportedly cleared without a single cut, gets U/A certificate

Race 3 has been the talk of the town even before its release, with a trailer and multiple song launches — including Selfish that has been penned by Salman Khan himself, a dance track Heeriya and the franchise staple Allah Duhai Hai.

According to Bollywood website Koimoi, Race 3 has been given a clean chit by the censor board. The film was cleared without a single cut and has received a U/A certificate because of the action sequences.

The run-time of the film is 2 hours 40 minutes, which includes the start and end credits. Remo D'Souza, the director of the film, has also confirmed this news.

The makers have been careful not spill any details about the climax of the film and have reportedly shot multiple endings. The Race franchise is known for the glamour and a storyline that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Also, a new teaser trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero directed by Aanand L Rai will be attached with Race 3 and will play as a trailer before the film writes Times Now.

The big budget entertainer has been shot across exotic locations and boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandes, Saqib Salim and Daisy Shah.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, Race 3 will release in 2D as well as 3D format across Indian theatres on 15 June.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 14:30 PM