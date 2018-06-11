Jacqueline Fernandez suffers eye injury during Race 3 shoot: My iris will never be perfect again, says actress

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is awaiting the opening of her mega action flick Race 3 on 15 June, has shared the news that the eye injury she suffered on the shoot in March is permanent, as reported by The Indian Express.

She posted an image of the scan of her damaged iris accompanied by the message, “So it’s a permanent injury and my iris will never be a perfect round again but so so grateful I can see!! #race3memories ❤❤ #abudhabi” on her Instagram.

The actress has done some high intensity action stunts for the movie, and had suffered an eye injury for which she was rushed to a hospital. She recovered and continued the rest of the schedule.

"Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting," said Ramesh Taurani, the producer of Race 3 when the incident had been reported.

The actress is thankful for not losing any vision or further damage than the misshapen iris, and is looking forward to the reception of her character Jessica in the film.

“Jessica fights hard, her punch is a real punch, her gunfight is raw! It is great to see that we are getting the opportunity to project ourselves like real fighters and are as strong as our male counterparts. My character fights the way a girl would fight in real life if she is attacked,” said the actress, as reported by The Indian Express.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 15:13 PM