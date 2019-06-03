Jabariya Jodi gets new release date; Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra's rom-com to now release on 2 August

After multiple delays, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's forthcoming romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi has been finally set for a 2 August opening. The film was initially slated to release on 17 May, but later pushed by a few months to release on 12 July, clashing with Hrithik Roshan-starrer biographical drama Super 30.

Steered by debutant director Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi revolves around the a man in Bihar who has made a business out of abducting grooms.

The film marks Sidharth and Parineeti's second collaboration after Yash Raj Films' Hasee Toh Phasee. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaaferi and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Check out the announcement tweet

IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date for #JabariyaJodi... Will now release on 2 Aug 2019... Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra... Directed by Prashant Singh... Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2019

The film has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, and Shailesh R Singh.

Malhotra will also feature in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, co-starring Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. Marjaavaan is scheduled to hit theatres on 2 October. He will also play Kargil hero Vikram Batra in the latter's biopic titled Shershaah.

Parineeti, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which also features her Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in period drama Bhuj: The Pride of India and Saina Nehwal's biopic, directed by Amol Gupte.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 15:32:37 IST

