Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's romantic comedy to release in cinemas on 17 May, 2019

Ekta Kapoor's next with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, Jabariya Jodi will hit theatres on 17 May, 2019. Producer Ekta Kapoor made the announcement via her official social media handles.

Malhotra and Chopra started shooting for Jabariya Jodi in August. The first look of both the actors was also revealed in the same month.

Malhotra will apparently play Abhay, a thug from Bihar who helps kidnap the grooms. This was previously pointed out the way he announced the film directed by Prashant Singh on his Instagram. Parineeti's character's name is Babli; details of her role are still under wraps. It was previously reported that both actors would undergo voice and diction training to get their accents right for the film.

The film was previously titled Shotgun Shaadi. It will revolve around groom kidnapping, a practice prevalent in Bihar where the grooms are forced to get married on gunpoint to avoid dowry. The actors are sharing the screen four years after Hasee Toh Phasee,which was produced by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 15:57 PM