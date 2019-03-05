You are here:

Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's romantic comedy to now release on 12 July

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi's release date has been pushed back by a few months. The film will now release on 12 July instead of its initial release date (17 May) this year. The news was confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra... #JabariyaJodi release date finalised: 12 July 2019... Directed by Prashant Singh... Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. pic.twitter.com/MUHpIfobuF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

The narrative of the film is based on the bizarre practice of abducting grooms, which is prevalent in Bihar. Jabariya Jodi, co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, also features Aparshakti Khurrana and Jaaved Jaaferi in crucial roles.

As per a report by Times Now, the new release date also means that Jabariya Jodi will now clash with Navjot Gulati's Jai Mummy Di at the box office.

Malhotra will also feature in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan also starring Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet and Riteish Deshmukh. Marjaavaan is scheduled to hit theatres on 2 October.

Parineeti on the other hand is presently promoting Kesari where she plays the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar. Kesari will release on 21 March. The actress' next will be Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which features her Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 14:19:36 IST