You are here:

Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's romantic comedy to now release on 12 July

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 14:19:36 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi's release date has been pushed back by a few months. The film will now release on 12 July instead of its initial release date (17 May) this year. The news was confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The narrative of the film is based on the bizarre practice of abducting grooms, which is prevalent in Bihar. Jabariya Jodi, co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, also features Aparshakti Khurrana and Jaaved Jaaferi in crucial roles.

As per a report by Times Now, the new release date also means that Jabariya Jodi will now clash with Navjot Gulati's Jai Mummy Di at the box office.

Malhotra will also feature in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan also starring Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet and Riteish Deshmukh. Marjaavaan is scheduled to hit theatres on 2 October.

Parineeti on the other hand is presently promoting Kesari where she plays the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar. Kesari will release on 21 March. The actress' next will be Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which features her Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 14:19:36 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Jabariya Jodi , Parineeti Chopra , Sidharth Malhotra

also see

Kesari new poster: Akshay Kumar poses as a valiant Sikh soldier in this Anurag Singh directorial

Kesari new poster: Akshay Kumar poses as a valiant Sikh soldier in this Anurag Singh directorial

Kesari trailer depicts Akshay Kumar leading his army of Sikh soldiers into the historic Battle of Saragarhi

Kesari trailer depicts Akshay Kumar leading his army of Sikh soldiers into the historic Battle of Saragarhi

Kesari song 'Sanu Kehndi' sees Akshay Kumar's Ishar Singh and his band of Sikh soldiers in a jubilant celebration

Kesari song 'Sanu Kehndi' sees Akshay Kumar's Ishar Singh and his band of Sikh soldiers in a jubilant celebration