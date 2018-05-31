Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to now release on 1 March, 2019

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will now release on 1 March, 2019. The Dibakar Banerjee-directed thriller was earlier slated to release on 3 August, 2018. The film will see Arjun as a Haryanvi cop and Parineeti as an ambitious corporate. Their paths cross after a dramatic turn of events. The two actors are coming together for the first time in six years since debuting together in Yash Raj Films' Ishaqzaade.

Speaking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Banerjee says, "I feel this is my first film all over again, at least in terms of the excitement with the material. Sandeep and Pinky bring to screen the two Indias that are forever clashing. I want the audience not to lose a second of that. We finished the shoot one month late because of the intense weather conditions on the Indo-Nepal border. I don't want Sandeep and Pinky to be shortchanged on edit time. YRF agreed with my request and so we are pressing on together to the new date. 2019 is when India chooses its future. I'm looking forward to release in that year and choose mine."

Arjun and Parineeti are also shooting for Namaste England currently which is expected to release during the Dussehra weekend. Therefore, the move to release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar next year is a conscious effort to let the viewers separate the two movies from each other.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 12:55 PM