Bhuj: The Pride Of India — Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra join cast of Ajay Devgn's war drama

Ajay Devgn, who had recently announced the historical drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, is set to play an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor made an official announcement via his official Twitter account.

1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. 'Bhuj- The Pride Of India' pic.twitter.com/HZYxPOn0Du — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2019

The film is based on true events and will be written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Devgn will depict Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was the supervisor of Bhuj airport in Gujarat during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Bhushan Kumar also announced the rest of the cast on 20 March. Devgn will share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk.

The official synopsis states that the film will follow how Karnik and his team with the help of local women reconstructed the destroyed IAF airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat, in what could be termed as India's 'Pearl Harbour' moment.

According to Times of India, Dutt will be seen as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’, a civilian who helped the Indian forces during the war. Sinha's character will be called Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker, while Daggubati will play an army officer in the Madras Regiment. Chopra will essay the role of an Indian spy in Lahore named Heena Rehman and Virk will depict a fighter pilot, who also played a crucial role in the war.

Bhushan Kumar had previously said, "Vijay Karnik was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik? We are working with him currently in De De Pyaar De and Taanaji, and we are glad that he is on board for this film too.”

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 12:37:35 IST