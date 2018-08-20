Jabariya Jodi first look: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra reunite for Ekta Kapoor's romantic comedy

Parineeti Chopra announced the commencement of shooting and unveiled the first posters of Ekta Kapoor’s Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra on Monday. Going by the initial impressions, their "desi jodi" seems to be lost in each other's eyes but there's an unconscious groom in between which reflects on the theme of the film revolving around a “surprise shaadi".

ANNOUNCEMENT - shooting begins!! @S1dharthM @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/LGoKRHB1pK

— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 20, 2018

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a different poster and revealed the names of their characters; he will be playing the role of Abhay while Parineeti will be portraying Babli.

He will apparently be donning a Bihari avatar to play a thug who helps kidnap the grooms. This was previously pointed out the way he announced the film directed by Prashant Singh on his Instagram.

The film was previously titled Shotgun Shaadi, will revolve around the custom of groom kidnapping prevalent in Bihar, where the grooms are forced to get married on gunpoint to avoid dowry. The actors are sharing the screen four years after Hasee Toh Phasee produced by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap.

