You are here:

Jabariya Jodi first look: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra reunite for Ekta Kapoor's romantic comedy

FP Staff

Aug,20 2018 13:16:58 IST

Parineeti Chopra announced the commencement of shooting and unveiled the first posters of Ekta Kapoor’s Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra on Monday. Going by the initial impressions, their "desi jodi" seems to be lost in each other's eyes but there's an unconscious groom in between which reflects on the theme of the film revolving around a “surprise shaadi".

ANNOUNCEMENT - shooting begins!! @S1dharthM @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/LGoKRHB1pK

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a different poster and revealed the names of their characters; he will be playing the role of Abhay while Parineeti will be portraying Babli.

He will apparently be donning a Bihari avatar to play a thug who helps kidnap the grooms. This was previously pointed out the way he announced the film directed by Prashant Singh on his Instagram.

Surprise party sune ho ?... Yeh surprise Shaadi hai !! Happy to announce my new film #JabariyaJodi with @parineetichopra! @ektaravikapoor @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures @karmamediaent @Shaaileshrsingh @balajimotionpictures A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

The film was previously titled Shotgun Shaadiwill revolve around the custom of groom kidnapping prevalent in Bihar, where the grooms are forced to get married on gunpoint to avoid dowry. The actors are sharing the screen four years after Hasee Toh Phasee produced by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 13:16 PM

tags: #Bollywood #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatrol #Jabariya Jodi #Parineeti Chopra #Sidharth Malhotra

also see

Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra start shooting for Ekta Kapoor's romantic comedy

Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra start shooting for Ekta Kapoor's romantic comedy

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, reportedly titled Jabariya Jodi

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, reportedly titled Jabariya Jodi

Sidharth Malhotra on portraying Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic: Toughest role of my life

Sidharth Malhotra on portraying Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic: Toughest role of my life