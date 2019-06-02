Super 30: Hrithik Roshan unveils first look poster from upcoming film; trailer to release on 4 June

Hrithik Roshan has unveiled the first look poster of Super 30, and announced that the trailer will be dropped on 4 June. The poster comes a day after Vikas Bahl was cleared of all sexual harassment charges by an internal complaints committee. His name will now be included in the credits in the film's trailer.

Super 30 is based on the life of the Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

Check out the poster here

The film has been mired in controversy ever since its announcement. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of the now dissolved production company, Phantom Films, of which the director was a founding member. In October 2018, Roshan had broken his silence on allegations against Bahl, saying it is "impossible" for him to work with any person "guilty of such grave misconduct".

The release date of the film has also been changed several times. On 9 May, Hrithik announced that he decided to change the film's release date to 12 July, to save his film from being "desecrated by yet another media circus". Earlier, the film was scheduled for 26 July, clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 13:33:17 IST

