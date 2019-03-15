Parineeti Chopra replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Amole Gupte's upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic

Parineeti Chopra has replaced Shraddha Kapoor in the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic directed by Amole Gupte. Shraddha had to pull out of the film after months of extensive physical training to develop the stamina and speed of the ace shuttler with a coach and her co-actor Eshan Naqvi due to a hectic schedule, writes Mumbai Mirror. Parineeti is expected to begin training for her first ever sports biopic soon, adds the report.

The makers had released Shraddha's first look, showcasing her transformation into the badminton player in September 2018. The film went on floors the same month but the actress was diagnosed with dengue within a few days into the shoot.

A source told the publication that the decision to have Parineeti step in was taken as Shraddha had a packed calendar. She is currently filming Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which will wrap up by March end. The actress also kickstarted work on Street Dancer 3D in February and will also start work on Baaghi 3. Besides that, her Telugu debut in the Prabhas-starrer thriller Saaho, is scheduled to release in August. Shraddha was expected to filming the biopic in April.

Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news with Mirror and said, "We want to wrap up Saina by this year-end for an early 2020 release, so going ahead with the project is a decision taken by mutual consent. We are glad Parineeti has come on board for the film. Saina has made every Indian proud and we can’t wait to take her story to the world in the year of the Olympics."

Parineeti will be seen next in the Akshay Kumar historical drama Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the most valiant clashes in India where a troop of soldiers took on approximately 10,000 invaders. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film hits screens on 21 March.

