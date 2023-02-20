Explained: Why Harry & Meghan needs to be strictly controlled at King Charles coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be ‘strictly controlled’ during the upcoming royal event because of their past behaviours and for talking badly about the royal Family of Britain in both Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. We are all aware about how much damage both the docuseries and the memoir has done to the reputation of the royal family.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says: “We do know they are going to be invited, that does seem to be so. As to whether or not they’ll come the answer is probably yes because, remember, they only get their work because they’re royals,” argues Mr Fitzwilliams.

“As a result, they have to be seen to be involved in some form. I would think other members of the family will keep discussions with them to the weather. We know the background to this and it is not a happy one.”

He added: “Exactly like at the Platinum Jubilee, their role will be strictly controlled and they won’t have much of a role. The Palace know what they are dealing with and who they are dealing with – there’s no chance at all that they will overshadow the event.”

According to a report published on Sunday by The Telegraph, Prince Harry is weighing a ‘million different variables’ as the estranged royals decide whether to fly back to the UK in May. Meanwhile, King Charles is facing ‘not my king’ protests as his coronation day approaches. A friend of Prince Harry quoted that he was wondering how the British public will react to him and Meghan attending the coronation, and inversely, whether their decision to skip it might be perceived as a snub. While Harry is mindful that this will be “pretty much the most important day” in his father’s life, the coronation also falls on his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wants ultimate destruction of the royal family and not a compromise. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched several bombshell claims against the royal family, first in their Netflix documentary series and then Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare. The prince also took part in several TV interviews to promote the book. Buckingham Palace has remained silent on the claims, while King Charles III still reportedly wants his youngest son to attend his historic Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

But one royal commentator believes Harry and Meghan should stay away from the Coronation but added if Charles insists on them seeing him crowned in person, “he must protect the feelings and reputation of helpless William and Kate at all costs”. Dan Wootton wrote in his latest column for the MailOnline: “Harry and Meghan are seeking ultimate destruction, not a compromise.

(With added inputs from agencies)

