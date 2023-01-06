EXPLAINED: How Prince Harry’s Spare exposes the royal dark secrets including King Charles’s affair with Camilla

In his memoir Spare Prince Harry will be pouring out his bitterness and telling a lot about the dark secrets that we didn’t get to see in the Netflix’s docu-series Harry & Meghan. Prince Harry memoir Spare which has leaked will talk about his father’s second marriage to Camilla following an extramarital affair while Charles was still married to Princess Diana.

King Charles extra-marital affair is one of the darkest part of the book, Spare knowing how much the people of Britain loved Diana and we are all aware of the stress that Diana went through in the marriage, the mental health issues and finally her decision to walk out of her marriage with King Charles. Harry and William urged King Charles not to marry Camilla. Harry writes that he and William begged their father not to marry Camilla, now Queen Consort, over fears she would be their wicked stepmother,

The Sun, which obtained a Spanish copy of the book after it was accidentally published ahead of its official release date, reports that Harry claims he and his brother had separate meetings with Camilla before she officially joined the family. Harry alleges that he pondered whether she would one day be his wicked stepmother, but that he and his brother were willing to forgive her if she could make King Charles happy.

Speaking about when his father married Camilla, Prince Harry writes as per Sky News, “That’s why when the question came, Willy and I promised our father that we would welcome Camilla to the family. The only thing we asked for in return was that he didn’t marry her. ‘You don’t need to get married again,’ we asked him.”

Harry claimed in the book Spare that he was physically attacked by his brother, Prince William. Harry also claimed that his brother William and his wife Catherine, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, laughed after seeing him dressed in a Nazi uniform for a party.

Going back to the physical attack that Harry faced in the hands of his brother, Prince William, describing the incident in detail in his book Spare which happened in his London home in 2019, Harry says William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which Harry calls a “parroting of the press narrative” about his American wife. The confrontation escalated, Harry writes, until William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and knocked me to the floor”. This incident Harry says resulted in visible injury to his back.

There are also accounts of Harry’s drug-taking and experiences as an Army helicopter pilot in the Afghanistan conflict. Though he touched upon the drug issue in the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, we will revisit this drug issue in detail in his book.

According to media report reconciliation and compromise are not on the agenda. So far there is a tone of unresolved grief, grievance and accusation in Harry’s claims. British media feels that it is more like washing the dirty linen in public. It is a personal account about his closest family, brother, step-mother, sister-in-law, father treated him and which ultimately forced him and Meghan to walk out of the royal family.

Choosing Spare as the title could no doubt exacerbate any deep tensions with his father, King Charles III, Prince Williams and his wife Kate. It’s been told by the British media as highly destructive. Prince Harry called the book Spare because he was the spare and his elder brother Prince William was the heir. The spare is often used for the youngest son and the elder one is called the heir. The eldest one who is the heir takes over the duties of the father when the father passes away and the spare is literally like a spare part. He is there to take over the responsibilities if anything happens to the heir.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.