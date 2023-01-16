‘Poor henpecked Harry’… this is how the British royal press and the insiders of the royal family has labelled Harry. The royal British experts believe that Harry is just too loyal and obedient to his wife. Well, the misogynistic mindset is a global phenomenon. Listening to his wife and respecting her views and being by her side when she is going through hell is considered as being henpecked. And how disgusting can that be and looks like the mentality of the people just doesn’t change even with time and education.

Prince Harry in Netflix’s Meghan & Harry very clearly says that he doesn’t want his wife to go through the same stress that his mother, Lady Diana went through. He couldn’t imagine how her mother just fought her own battles including King Charles III relationship with Camilla when he was already married to his mom, Lady Diana. Charles continued his affair with Camilla during his 15 – year marriage to Princess Diana. Prince Harry talk about his father, King Charles’s second marriage to Camilla following an extramarital affair while Charles was still married to Princess Diana.In an interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS’ 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex called Camilla ‘the villain’. So, do the royal experts think that Charles behaviour towards Diana is appropriate and just that Harry is supportive of his wife Meghan’s moves, he is henpecked?

Prince Harry’s love for Meghan is very evident in the way he looks and supports her. Probably, this not taken tooo nicely by the British press and the royal family. The royal experts also claimed that Prince Harry is just too obedient to his wife, Meghan Markle and that he doesn’t have a voice of his own. They even called Harry a ‘lapdog husband’. Royal commentator Dan Wootton took aim at Prince Harry, sharing on TalkRadio, “I say that for the moment Harry remains the obedient, nodding wannabe first man, chipping in on Meghan’s pet projects with perfectly scripted woke-isms doused in British princely charm.”

According to expert Omid Scobie, who co-wrote the book Finding Freedom about the Sussexes, as a royal who was not particularly high up the ladder within the institution, Harry wasn’t always able to go at it full force.”

After the couple’s exit from the royal family, however, Prince Harry can do as he pleases. “Now he’s in control. He gets to juggle multiple projects at the same time; the budget is there, the space is there,” Scobie noted.

My question is what is the harm in being partners with the same goals, ideas and wishes? In terms of the couple’s relationship, Scobie maintains they really are partners with the same goals. In Meghan, Harry has met a woman who meets him on many levels,” Scobie explained. “They share the same ideals and wishes for the world. Meghan gets criticized for a lot, but one can’t knock her authenticity when it comes to wanting change and giving back. This is more than a marriage. It’s a couple on a philanthropic journey together, with the same goals.”

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.