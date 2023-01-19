Looks like we can never get over Harry and Meghan. The royal international drama doesn’t seem to come to an end. The public interest in the royal family and it’s dirty secrets continues. Starting from bearing with the pain of being a lifetime spare to Prince William to Meghan Markle being hamulated for being a mixed race, the royal saga continues. In fact, a complete declaration of war has been made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against the whole royal family, according to The Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently come under widespread scrutiny after they levelled a series of allegations at the royal family and specific members within.

Harry and Meghan made several bombshell claims in a recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. And with Prince Harry also releasing his memoir ‘Spare’ and conducing a number of television interviews. “There can be no mistake that this is a complete declaration of war by Harry and Meghan against the whole royal family,” Myers told Sky News Australia.

“I mean; nobody comes off well at all. Harry and Meghan have called William a bully, they’ve called the King a liar, they’ve said that the Queen just sat back and let it all happen. These are quite extraordinary allegations at the heart of the monarchy.”

Royal family to hold ‘peace talks’ with Prince Harry

Ahead of King Charles coronation in May this year, The Sun reported that “the royal family are set to told peace talks with Prince Harry before the king’s coronation” with the hopes of mending fences.

“Royal sources believe peace talks could take place in the coming months, with Harry flying over from the U.S. to meet King Charles and Prince William. One source believes the relationships are ‘fixable’ but are ‘going to take flexibility on all sides’,” the report claimed adding, “It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and the Prince of Wales and a couple of other family members.”

(With added inputs from agencies)