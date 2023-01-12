Spare: Why Harry calls himself a spare and how he like a ‘shadow’ or Plan B of Prince William

The relationship of Prince William and Harry is more like an elder brother overshadowing the younger one. Harry in his book Spare opened up about his relationship with William and how it became strained over a period of time especially with Meghan Markle coming to his life. “Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare,” Prince Harry wrote in his book, which was officially released on Tuesday. “I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he said , as per the New York Post report.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry understood his role was to be a diversion and distraction from his brother or to provide, “if necessary, a spare part” to him. “Kidney perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow.”

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry mentions how Prince William and his wife Kate humiliated Meghan Markle by calling her ‘divorced biracial American actress’. In an interview ahead of the release of Spare Prince Harry said that Prince William and his wife never got along with Meghan Markle from the very first meeting. This itself is makes it very clear that how racism is ingrained in the British royal family.

Harry in his memoir Spare said that Prince William and Kate had never expected him to start a relationship with “someone like Meghan who had a very successful career”. In fact, some even said that Prince Harry married above his standard. Kate from the beginning didn’t like the importance that was given to Meghan by the public of Britain. Kate felt overshadowed by the personality of Meghan Markle, who is a well-known activist and actor from Hollywood. Kate felt insecure in her presence and that is very evident even in Netflix’s docu-series Harry & Meghan. No matter how hard Kate tries she can never match up the style sense and personality of Meghan.

Prince Harry admitted to using cocaine and rolling a joint on several occasions as a teenager, saying he was “willing to try almost everything to alter the pre-established order”. He also wrote that his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him during an argument in 2019. In Spare Harry reveals that he killed 25 Afghan fighters and says he did not think of them as people, but instead as chess pieces that had been taken off the board. But we still think that Prince Harry needs to be spared. The relative of a victim of a 2011 airstrike said to have been carried out by British forces, Mullah Abdullah, was among those saying Harry should be put on trial. He said he lost nine relatives when his house was hit by an airstrike while he was at the market in the village of Yakhchal in Nahr-E-Saraj district. He told the AP news agency from the graveside of his dead father, who was among those killed: “We ask the international community to put this person (Prince Harry) on trial, and we should get compensation for our losses.

Prince Harry has claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, encouraged him to wear the Nazi fancy dress uniform that sparked outrage in 2005. The former royal even acknowledged having killed 25 people during his military service in Afghanistan.

On naming the memoir Spare

The spare is often used for the youngest son and the elder one is called the heir. The eldest one who is the heir takes over the duties of the father when the father passes away and the spare is literally like a spare part. He is there to take over the responsibilities if anything happens to the heir.

Now there is a technical error to the word” spare”, as Prince Harry will not be able to be the heir to the throne even if anything happens to Prince Williams because Prince Williams has a son, Prince George. Since Prince William has a son, he goes down the line of succession and with every kid that Prince William has Prince Harry goes down the line of succession.

