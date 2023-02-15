The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wants ultimate destruction of the royal family and not a compromise. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched several bombshell claims against the Royal Family, first in their Netflix documentary series and then Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare. The prince also took part in several TV interviews to promote the book. Buckingham Palace has remained silent on the claims, while King Charles III still reportedly wants his youngest son to attend his historic Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

But one royal commentator believes Harry and Meghan should stay away from the Coronation but added if Charles insists on them seeing him crowned in person, “he must protect the feelings and reputation of helpless William and Kate at all costs”. Dan Wootton wrote in his latest column for the MailOnline: “Harry and Meghan are seeking ultimate destruction, not a compromise.

“So if Charles wants to proceed with naively thinking the Sussexes can be included at the Coronation without causing any damage, it’s on him to make sure that the Prince of Wales is completely insulated from any form of forced reunion or conversation, either in public or private.

“Of course, it’s desperately sad that relations have reached this nadir, but that is entirely the responsibility of Harry and Meghan. “The easiest scenario for everyone involved is that they stay away from the Coronation altogether and celebrate Archie’s birthday in California.

“But if Charles is hell-bent on the Sussexes seeing him crowned in person, he must protect the feelings and reputation of helpless William and Kate at all costs.” Mr Wootton said according to the royal sources, Prince William is still struggling to the “vicious intent behind his brother’s book, which he believes marks the end of their relationship forever”.

The royal commentator added despite the King being determined to have Harry and Meghan in attendance for his Coronation, it would be an “unwise decision driven by heart over head that will overshadow the historic event”.

He continued: “This is the tinderbox environment in which the new king expects his sons to reunite in front of an audience of billions while watching him crowned. The Coronation is Charles’ day, I understand that. “But given he is determined to have the Sussexes in attendance – in my opinion an unwise decision driven by heart over head that will overshadow the historic event – it’s now up to the king to protect his eldest son.”

Harry and Meghan will be invited to the King’s Coronation this spring, it has been revealed, with a detailed plan being put together to ensure the couple do not overshadow the proceedings in any way. A Whitehall source told Express.co.uk: “They’re on the list and planning is well underway to make sure the proceedings run as smooth as possible – without any drama.”

On the other hand, Prince William is not ready to forgive his younger brother but may have agreed to meet him at their father King Charles’ coronation. In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry targeted Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton making many claims against them following which a report said that Prince William is not ready to forgive his younger brother but may have agreed to meet him at their father King Charles’ coronation. Daily Beast reported quoting an unnamed friend of Prince William as saying, “Prince William will, of course, abide by his father, King Charles’ decision concerning the attendance of Prince Harry at his coronation…but William would much rather Harry wasn’t there. The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent.”

Harry’s allegation against the royal family in his memoir Spare

In his memoir Spare Prince Harry will be pouring out his bitterness and telling a lot about the dark secrets that we didn’t get to see in the Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan. Prince Harry memoir Spare which has leaked will talk about his father’s second marriage to Camilla following an extramarital affair while Charles was still married to Princess Diana.

King Charles extra-marital affair is one of the darkest part of the book, Spare knowing how much the people of Britain loved Diana and we are all aware of the stress that Diana went through in the marriage, the mental health issues and finally her decision to walk out of her marriage with King Charles. Harry and William urged King Charles not to marry Camilla. Harry writes that he and William begged their father not to marry Camilla, now Queen Consort, over fears she would be their wicked stepmother.

Harry claimed in the book Spare that he was physically attacked by his brother, Prince William. Harry also claimed that his brother William and his wife Catherine, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, laughed after seeing him dressed in a Nazi uniform for a party.

Going back to the physical attack that Harry faced in the hands of his brother, Prince William, describing the incident in detail in his book Spare which happened in his London home in 2019, Harry says William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which Harry calls a “parroting of the press narrative” about his American wife. The confrontation escalated, Harry writes, until William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and knocked me to the floor”. This incident Harry says resulted in visible injury to his back.

Harry & Meghan are just telling their side of the story

Earlier Firstpost reported on how Valentine Low, who broke the story about bullying allegations made against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wrote a book title ‘Courtiers’. Buckingham Palace did not want to pick another fight with the Harry & Meghan so the complaints against Meghan Markle bullying the staff members were kept under the carpet. According to media reports, Buckingham Palace chose to keep the findings of their investigation into allegations of bullying against Meghan Markle private. Valentine Low explained to Fox News Digital. “They knew that if they released the report, I think it would have at least garnered some criticism.”

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and Harry’s Spare was just a one sided story. Meghan Markle probably felt that she is the star and getting married into the royal family she felt that she has the right to treat the palace staff badly. Meghan probably forgot that by being a bully you cannot get respect. In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, Meghan spoke only about the dark side of the British royals and how racist they were and how they didn’t accept her because she was a woman of mixed race. Both Harry & Meghan also mentioned about the British press being the PR arm of the monarchy.

We are not calling the picture portrayed by Harry and Meghan as lies, but definitely they are half truths and just one sided story. Buckingham Palace launched their investigation after news reports alleged that Meghan Markle, 41, drove out two personal assistants and that staff was humiliated on several occasions during her time living at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry. In June of last year, palace officials told reporters that the details of their independent review were not being released to protect the confidentiality of those who took part. Current and former palace staff were invited to speak about their experiences working for the Duchess of Sussex after claims surfaced in 2021 about her bullying several staff members.

(With added inputs from agencies)

