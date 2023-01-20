According to a Washington-based British royal expert, the royal couple Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are losing support from the American public for their relentless attacks on the royal family. Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy expert and royal family enthusiast, praised Prince William and Kate’s recent visit to America, while noting that he believes Americans are quickly turning against Harry and Meghan.

People who enjoyed reading Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and turned it into the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time are hate-reading. A new poll from Newsweek shows that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost significant favor in the United States, whose population tends to admire people who stand up to stodgy institutions like the British monarchy and appreciate celebrities who open up about their personal struggles.

The experts believe that the allegations made by Harry and Meghan in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and his book Spare are all based on assumptions. Gardiner is a big fan of the royal family and that his comments are his own beliefs based on what he interprets from the Netflix series. For example, he says that in one sequence in the series, Meghan jokes a bit about the first time she met Queen Elizabeth II and Harry had asked her to bow in front of her grandmother. In the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan we see the Duchess of Sussex making fun of the royal courtesy.

This war declared by Harry and Meghan against the royal family, started with the Oprah interview. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the United States for some time now, especially after they shocked the British royal world with their interview on Oprah Winfrey’s show, in which they made several accusations against the royal family in March 2021.

Gardiner insists on the differences between Harry’s brother William and his wife Kate: “There is a huge difference in the grace of William and Kate compared to the deeply unpleasant vanity of Meghan and Harry. They are polar opposites in terms of how they conduct themselves on the world stage.”

(With added inputs from agencies)

