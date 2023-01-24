Who gave Prince Harry the confidence to write Spare? I am sure it is Meghan Markle. The ‘proof’ of his claim comes from Prince Harry’s acknowledgment to his ‘beloved wife’ in Spare. It talks of Meghan Markle being Prince Harry’s “logical, physical, emotional and spiritual” inspiration. Royal biographer Tom Bower suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is the driving force behind the controversial memoir, titled Spare.

Tom Bower added, “His book is really Meghan’s. Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda.”

Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction, a royal biographer said following the leaking of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare which will be officially released on January 10. The royal biographer, Tom Bower also said that Meghan Markle had “constantly” sought platforms to speak before meeting Prince Harry. “She wanted to be Angelina Jolie; a celebrity and a famous influencer. But she was irrelevant. Being with Harry gave her that opportunity and she ‘played him’ from the start. Harry was groomed by Meghan. Her wedding guests were all Hollywood, not family, which shows her agenda. She always wanted to go back to Hollywood,” the biographer said. It is true that Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction and she understood Harry’s vulnerability.

Prince Harry also has mentioned in the acknowledgement section that the book would have been impossible logically, physically, emotionally, spiritually without his wife, Meghan. In the acknowledgement he had written referring to Meghan, “Most things would be impossible without you.”

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.