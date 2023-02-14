Squashing all divorce rumours, will Prince Harry and Meghan announce their third pregnancy? Harry and Meghan Markle had announced that they were expecting their second child Lilibet on Valentine’s Day earlier. According to media reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could announce that they are expecting a third child on today that is Valentine’s Day. The couple have two kids called Archie and Lilibet.

A couple of years ago, they decided to announce on the same date that they were expecting their second child, Lilibet, who was born on June 4, 2021. It has to be noted that Valentine’s Day is a special date for Harry, as his late mother, Princess Diana, had also announced her pregnancy on February 14 back in 1984.

According to media reports, a source close to Harry and Meghan said, “They’re both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lili to have another sibling. It’s a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful. Meghan‘s healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger and they’ve taken to parenthood like ducks to water.”

According to marca.com report, Harry and Meghan always played it down and said two children would be the maximum number, but being parents has brought them more joy and purpose than anything they ever imagined.

“Things can change, situations can change, and there’s certainly more than enough love in their hearts to welcome another and Meghan has told Harry she thinks another baby would bring them closer.”

On the other hand, despite the tensions in the royal family because of Harry and Meghan’s Spare and Netflix’s docuseries, King Charles III has reportedly plans to invite Prince Harry and Meghan to the ceremony “because it is the right thing to do and will hopefully pave the way for peace. As per sources, the king hopes that the coronation can be a way to draw peace within the family. as reported by Vanity Fair.

(With added inputs from agencies)

