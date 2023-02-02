Buckingham Palace did not want to pick another fight with the Harry & Meghan so the complaints against Meghan Markle bullying the staff members were kept under the carpet. According to media reports, Buckingham Palace chose to keep the findings of their investigation into allegations of bullying against Meghan Markle private. Valentine Low explained to Fox News Digital. “They knew that if they released the report, I think it would have at least garnered some criticism.”

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and Harry’s Spare was just a one sided story. Meghan Markle probably felt that she is the star and getting married into the royal family she felt that she has the right to treat the palace staff badly. Meghan Marklre probably forgot that by being a bully you cannot get respect.

Buckingham Palace launched their investigation after news reports alleged that Meghan Markle, 41, drove out two personal assistants and that staff was “humiliated” on several occasions during her time living at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry. In June of last year, palace officials told reporters that the details of their independent review were not being released to protect the confidentiality of those who took part. Current and former palace staff were invited to speak about their experiences working for the Duchess of Sussex after claims surfaced in 2021 about her bullying several staff members.

According to reports the investigation against the couple, Harry and Meghan shows that they have not treated the staff well. Valentine Low, who broke the story about bullying allegations made against the Duchess of Sussex, wrote a book title ‘Courtiers’, “And they thought if they put that out there, the Sussexes would be furious and would come back with something. So they’d rather take a bit of criticism from the media for not being very open with us than have get into another fight with Harry with Meghan.”

Who is Valentine Low?

Low was the reporter who broke the story about palace aides alleging they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex before the couple made their exit in 2020. The bombshell article was published days before the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was televised in March 2021. The tell-all, when the couple detailed their struggles with royal life, was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally.

Meghan Markle’s team refuted the allegation against her

Meghan’s team strongly refuted the claims. “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital at the time. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes also told the Times, “Let’s just call this what it is – a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

(With added inputs from agencies)

