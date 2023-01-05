Netflix’s Harry and Meghan: Why King Charles needs both his sons William and Harry to be a successful monarch

It has been shown in the Netflix’s Meghan & Harry that King Charles was fond of Meghan Markle when he embraced her and walked her down the aisle when her father didn’t show up for the wedding. So, is Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton the cause of the breakup between King Charles and Harry. It clearly shows that Kate and Prince William were not liking the idea that Harry and Meghan were getting from the British public. Meghan Markle had a media presence and good life even before meeting Harry. She is a well-known actress, activist and most importantly a woman of colour who made it to the top. In fact, Harry married up and not Meghan. In his book Spare, Prince Harry details physical attack by his brother William when he knocked him to the floor over an argument over Meghan in 2019.

Leaving all the fights and disagreements to the side, a royal biographer has claimed that King Charles “needs Diana’s boys in his corner” to succeed as a monarch. However, the rift between the Firm and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed the new monarch’s ground, who had always envisioned leading the country and the Firm with Prince William and Prince Harry at his side, royal commentator Christopher Anderson said.

The author of The King: The Life of Charles III claimed to Express.co.uk: “It’s a quivering tightrope the King walks when it comes to Meghan and Harry. “He always envisioned both sons and their families up there beside him on the balcony at Buckingham Palace once he became King, and he knows that this what the British people wanted as well. As a practical matter, King Charles really needs all hands on deck if he is to succeed as monarch.”

The King, Mr Andersen added, Charles would likely prefer to wait and read Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, before making any decision that could further cut the Sussexes’ ties with the Firm.

Looks like history will be repeated again the way Lady Diana was stripped off the royal status, both Harry and Meghan will have to go through the same. He said: “There are still actions left to take. Harry and Meghan agreed not to publicly use their HRH status, but technically they still have it. They could be formally stripped of their royal status the way Diana was.”

Prince Harry and Meghan left the Firm as its senior members in the spring of 2020, a process that was dubbed at the time ‘Megxit’. Both the King and the others from the royal family have remained silent so far on the docu-series Harry & Meghan. The Royal Family is now bracing for new allegations and criticism possibly included in Harry’s memoir Spare. We need to wait and watch other than the fight between Harry and William, what more the book has to offer!

(With added inputs from agencies)

