Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's campus drama leaked by Tamilrockers a day after release

FP Staff

Sep 07, 2019 17:32:16 IST

Nitesh Tiwari's campus drama Chhichhore has become the latest victim of online piracy website Tamilrockers. The film, which released on 6 September across theatres, has now been leaked online by the notorious site, according to The Indian Express.

A still from Chhichhore. YouTube screengrab

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February. The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express writes that the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including SaahoJudgementall Hai KyaKabir SinghBharat, India's Most WantedKalank, Gully BoyDe De Pyaar DeStudent of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba were made available for illegally downloading and streaming. The second season of Netflix Original series Sacred Games was also leaked by the website. Several Hollywood titles have also fallen prey to the website, including The Lion KingSpider-Man: Far From Home, Toy Story 4, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, and Avengers: Endgame.

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film is set in the '80s or the '90s as the characters sport retro looks. According to the official synopsis, the film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

The film earned Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day.

