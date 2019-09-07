Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput's film earns Rs 7.32 cr on opening day

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film Chhichhore released this week to lukewarm reviews. Many believed the film had a 3 Idiots hangover. Now the film's opening day collections at the box office have come in, and it has earned Rs 7.32 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media, adding that the ticket sales went up during the second half, probably owing to word-of-mouth.

Check out the box office performance of Chhichhore

The film has also become Sushant's second-highest grosser in terms of the first day opening sales. The figures have beaten the opening figures of Kedarnath, and Shuddh Desi Romance.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently confessed he had given a go-ahead, minutes into hearing director Nitesh Tiwari's one-line pitch about the narrative. The 'intriguing' idea got the filmmaker convinced, and he decided to back the project. Calling it his "finest film in the 34 years," Nadiadwala claims that the film is a gift to his two sons Subhan and Sufyan.

Chhichhore follows a group of college friends — Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Acid (Naveen Polishetty), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). The film is set in the '80s or the '90s as the characters sport retro looks. According to the official synopsis, the film creates "a world where one meets interesting characters, shares great times and becomes friends for life."

