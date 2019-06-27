Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp-like app being developed by Indian govt for official communication: Report

These plans by the government reportedly stem from the ongoing US-China trade war.

tech2 News StaffJun 27, 2019 16:39:51 IST

The Indian government is reportedly working on a 'secure' application similar to WhatsApp for internal and official communication.

According to a report by Economic Times, a senior official has revealed the government's plans to develop its own email, messaging and other communication platforms, so they do not have to depend on any "outside player" for the same.

“There are strong discussions that for strategic and security reasons, over a period of time, we should have email, messaging…all sorts of systems, at least for government communication, which doesn’t depend on outside players,” the official told the publication. “We need to make our communication insular.”

The plans reportedly stem from the ongoing US-China trade war, where US companies like Google and Qualcomm have been asked to cut ties with Huawei.

(Also read: Hongmeng OS (Ark OS): Google’s absence could create big problems for Huawei)

WhatsApp-like app being developed by Indian govt for official communication: Report

Image: Pixabay

The official hinted at how Huawei is being penalised by the US and does not want a similar situation to arise in India.

"Tomorrow, if the US finds us unreliable for some reason, all they need to do is ask their companies to slow down networks in India and everything here will come to a standstill. We are vulnerable and we must take steps to cover that,” said the official.

The government believes that all official communication must exclusively happen on secure and indigenously developed platforms. And all the data shared on these must will locally be stored.

Initially, these plans will be carried out only for official government-to-government communication, and eventually, the plan is to have a government-to-citizen communication tool as well. Who knows, like China, this may also turn into a citizen-to-citizen platform as well, but no word on that yet!

And while we are at it and the government is looking for a "sarkari WhatsApp", somebody should also call up Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and ask him about the Kimbho app. Whatever happened to it?

Read more on the Huawei ban saga:

Huawei employees were working with China military on research projects: Report

Huawei claims to have shipped one million devices with its proprietary HongMengOS

Huawei's goal of becoming top smartphone seller in Q4 2019 now pushed forward

Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

US prosecutors ask judge to reject Huawei's motion for seeking information on its lead defense lawyer

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Huawei's Android license revoked: What it means for existing Huawei and Honor phone users

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called IndeoenOS this fall

Huawei accuses US of bullying, says working with Google to respond to ban

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Huawei's trade ban by the US could advance local Chinese chip suppliers

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Some Huawei Mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Huawei

Huawei to trademark Hongmeng mobile OS around the world after US ban

Jun 14, 2019
Huawei to trademark Hongmeng mobile OS around the world after US ban
Huawei employees were working with China military on research projects: Report

Huawei

Huawei employees were working with China military on research projects: Report

Jun 27, 2019
Huawei says it is in the process of rolling out its Hongmeng OS to replace Android

Huawei

Huawei says it is in the process of rolling out its Hongmeng OS to replace Android

Jun 14, 2019
Huawei's own Hongmeng OS will be 60 percent faster than Android: Report

Huawei

Huawei's own Hongmeng OS will be 60 percent faster than Android: Report

Jun 14, 2019
WhatsApp to take legal action against entities forwarding bulk messages

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to take legal action against entities forwarding bulk messages

Jun 14, 2019
WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

Jun 14, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019