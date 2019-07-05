tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly feature 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors. We have already seen the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G sport the sensor on the front and on the back, and the Galaxy A80 on its flip-up camera. The ToF sensor renders the bokeh effect in images, it is used for AR applications and for face recognition.

This information comes through South Korean lens maker Kolen (via a local publication), which is manufacturing lenses for Samsung. The company has recently invested $21.6 million to build a new plant in Vietnam, which will increase its production capacity from 13 million to 25 million lenses.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Note 10 variant may not feature the ToF camera though, and it may be limited to the larger Galaxy Note 10+ model. Further, the larger variant is believed to feature two ToF modules – on the front and on the back – similar to the Galaxy S10 5G.

However, considering that the Galaxy S10 5G had a big cutout for the selfie camera, where the ToF sensor also sat, recent renders of the Galaxy Note 10+ actually reveal a small circular hole.

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with centred hole-punch display leaked in early images)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date

Samsung will be hosting the annual Galaxy Unpacked event on 7 August in New York to launch the Galaxy Note, Galaxy Note 10 and/or Galaxy Note 10 5G.

The invite shared by Samsung shows the signature Note stylus, called the S-Pen, pointed at what appears to be a camera lens. This could very well mean that the rumours about a centred punch-hole camera on the Note 10 could be true. Then there is the rumour that the S-pen could actually come with its own camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specifications

Besides this, from what we know so far, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, and may come with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will naturally run the Android Pie-based One UI operating system.

Apart from that, the device should sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos equivalent. There are also rumours of a triple-camera setup at the back similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected price

Besides the build and specifications, a report by a Russian publication also claims to have got an idea about how much the new handset will cost. The Galaxy Note 10 will set you back between $1,100 - $1,200, that's between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000 when converted.

Samsung is widely expected to introduce two Galaxy Note 10 models this year – Galaxy Note 10e and Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

