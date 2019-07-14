Sunday, July 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

Huawei Technologies Inc employs about 850 people in research labs across the United States

ReutersJul 14, 2019 16:46:58 IST

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is planning extensive layoffs in the United States as the Chinese telecoms equipment company grapples with its US blacklisting, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs are expected to affect jobs at Huawei’s US-based research and development subsidiary Futurewei Technologies, which employs about 850 people in research labs across the United States, the Journal said.

The layoffs could be in the hundreds, one person told the Journal. Huawei’s Chinese employees in the United States were being given an option to return home and stay with the company, another person added.

Huawei reportedly planning extensive layoffs in US as it grapples with blacklisting

A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport. Image: Reuters

Some employees have already been notified of their dismissal, while more planned job cuts could be announced soon, the newspaper said.

Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

After the Commerce Department decided to put Huawei on its so-called entity list, Futurewei employees have faced restrictions to communicate with their colleagues in Huawei’s home offices located in China, the people told the Journal.

Last week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the US government would issue licenses to companies seeking to sell goods to Huawei where there was no threat to national security.

Read more on the Huawei ban saga:

Huawei claims to have shipped one million devices with its proprietary HongMengOS

Huawei's goal of becoming top smartphone seller in Q4 2019 now pushed forward

Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

US prosecutors ask judge to reject Huawei's motion for seeking information on its lead defense lawyer

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Huawei's Android license revoked: What it means for existing Huawei and Honor phone users

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called IndeoenOS this fall

Huawei accuses US of bullying, says working with Google to respond to ban

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Huawei's trade ban by the US could advance local Chinese chip suppliers

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Some Huawei Mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Huawei

Huawei to get only the widely available US technologies, tells a White House official

Jul 01, 2019
Huawei to get only the widely available US technologies, tells a White House official
Huawei CEO says Apple is the role model when it comes to handling users' data

Huawei

Huawei CEO says Apple is the role model when it comes to handling users' data

Jul 08, 2019
Donald Trump attacks British ambassador after UK’s top envoy calls his White House ‘inept’ and 'uniquely dysfunctional'

NewsTracker

Donald Trump attacks British ambassador after UK’s top envoy calls his White House ‘inept’ and 'uniquely dysfunctional'

Jul 08, 2019
Donald Trump cannot block critics on Twitter as it is 'unconstitutional', rules US appeals court

NewsTracker

Donald Trump cannot block critics on Twitter as it is 'unconstitutional', rules US appeals court

Jul 10, 2019
Donald Trump tours Demilitiarised Zone dividing Korean peninsula ahead of meeting with Kim Jong-un

NewsTracker

Donald Trump tours Demilitiarised Zone dividing Korean peninsula ahead of meeting with Kim Jong-un

Jun 30, 2019
Iran will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’, says Hassan Rouhani in response to Donald Trump's reimposition of sanctions

NewsTracker

Iran will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’, says Hassan Rouhani in response to Donald Trump's reimposition of sanctions

Jul 04, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019