New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: New Parliament building reflects aspirations of 1.4 billion people: PM Modi

Auto refresh feeds

The 'Sengol' will be placed next to the Speaker's seat.

The 18th pontiff of Tamil Nadu's Vellakuruchi Adheenam said that India will inaugurate its new Parliament building today, making it an important day for the country.

Akshar Kumar, a Bollywood actor, tweeted his congratulations to PM Modi and stated that he was "proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament."

“But this Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand Bhavan, Prayagraj. Your ‘sevak’ and our Govt have brought the Sengol out of Anand Bhavan,” he added.

“It would have been good if the holy Sengol would have been given due respect and an honourable position after independence,” PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday after receiving the sacred sceptre from Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre to him, on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

VIPs begin to arrive at the new Parliament House ahead of the inaugural event.

Earlier, on the eve of the new Parliament building's opening, the Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol,' to PM Modi.

Adheenams from various Tamil Nadu mutts leave towards the new Parliament building to attend the inaugural event.

According to the sources, an elaborate ceremony will start at 7:30 am, which will involve pujas done in a Vedic ceremonial manner. These pujas will continue till 9 am.

According to ANI sources, several Vedic rites would be done before the opening of the new Parliament building.

PM Modi is anticipated to arrive soon, and the ritual will begin with a puja that will last around one hour.

The police, on the other hand, are on high alert to ensure that no protestor moves toward the new Parliament complex as permission has not been granted to hold the “Mahila Mahapanchayat”.

Meanwhile, wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, barely two kilometres away, have decided to carry on with their “Mahapanchayat” no matter what.

With the grand inauguration of the new Parliament building today, thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi in and around the new Parliament building complex.

PM Modi arrives at the new Parliament Building accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House ahead of the new building's inauguration.

The puja ritual will last roughly an hour. Following the puja, the Prime Minister will receive the 'Sengol' and install it in the new Parliament.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla commence puja for the new Parliament building's opening.

PM Modi bows as a symbol of reverence before the 'Sengol' during the event marking the start of the new Parliament building's inauguration.

PM Modi places the historic 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair.

After the installation of the 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building in Delhi, PM Modi received blessings from seers of various Adheenams from Tamil Nadu. Adheenams are Saivite mathematics from ancient times. There were initially 19 of them scattered over Tamil Nadu. They are completely devoted to Lord Shiva.

PM Modi attends a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ritual at the new Parliament building with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet members.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the employees who contributed to the creation and construction of the new Parliament House. Additionally, he unveiled the plaque commemorating the opening of the new Parliament building.

The plaque commemorating the opening of the new Parliament building is unveiled by PM Modi.

The national anthem will be sung in the Lok Sabha chamber in front of all the dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, to kick off the ceremony's second part.

"As per directions received from the Delhi Metro Rail Police, all entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement," the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation tweeted around 8:30 am.

The new building is next to the Central Secretariat station, which serves as a hub for the Violet and Yellow lines.

Due to the opening of the new Parliament building, all entrance and exit gates at the Delhi Metro's Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations have been shut, according to authorities on Sunday.

He also bowed down to the Sengol and sought blessings from all the 21 Adheenams. He later entered the new Parliament building carrying the sengol following which he placed the historic relic beside the speaker’s chair.

Shortly after he arrived at the location, PM Modi attended a havan and performed a puja at the premises ahead of the inauguration.

The new Parliament building, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, will showcase exquisite motifs of national bird peacock and national flower lotus in the carpets of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

In the new Parliament building, premium hand-knotted carpets weaved laboriously by as many as 900 artisans from Uttar Pradesh for a whopping “10 lakh man-hours” will adorn the floors of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

BJP tweeted that the inauguration was a moment that will inspire pride in India's culture, tradition, and thriving democracy.

Being a historic day for India, RJD’s comments were slammed by BJP leaders. Dushyant Gautam, a BJP leader, said, “This is very unfortunate. Today they are comparing it with a coffin, were they comparing the old Parliament with ‘zero’? We were earlier sitting in zero.”

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and with the first phase of the inauguration ceremony done, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) posted an image on its official Twitter handle comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin.

“As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Singh added that BJP considers them untouchable and that they would never invite them to auspicious occasions.

He also added that that a member of this community who happens to be the head of state is not invited. At Ram Temple shilanyas, President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited however the RSS chief is invited. Then President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited as he is from Dalit community. New Parliment shilanyas Kovind not invited. President Murmu, who is from ST community, is not invited.

In a statement to the media, Sanjay Singh, the national spokesperson for AAP said that the BJP mindset is against dalit, SC and ST community.

The inauguration of the new Parliament building, however, has been boycotted by several oppositions who say that the inauguration should have been done by President and not the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building and placed the historic ‘Sengol’ beside the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair. The first half of the inauguration ceremony concluded following a ‘sarva-dharma’ havan that was participated by PM Modi, Amit Sham, JP Nadda, among others.

He also added that PM Modi is the first Prime Minister who invited Tamil Adheenams and proudly encouraged Tamil culture in the Parliament.

The 293 rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam said that he felt proud to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

The historic ‘Sengol’ which was received and placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today during the new Parliament building inauguration ceremony, has created a lot of stir over its historical significance and an apparent connection with Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has given a thorough explanation over the ‘Sengol’ controversy while acknowledging that “both sides have good arguments.”

“I urge you that whenever you get a chance do visit these museums of our country. Do not forget to share the attractive pictures from there on #MuseumMemories. This will strengthen the connection of Indians with our glorious culture,” PM Modi said during the 101st episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to visit museums across the country, and said that this will strengthen the connection of Indians with our glorious culture.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has caused a lot of stir by comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin. In a tweet, RJD posted a picture of the building alongside a coffin with the caption: “What’s this?”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that the RJD’s comments on the new Parliament building were unacceptable and unnecessary.

In the new Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honours VD Savarkar on the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, claimed that the dedication of the new Parliament building in Delhi was the biggest honour to VD Savarkar, a proponent of Hindu nationalism, and to all Maharashtrians. Additionally, Savarkar, whose 140th birthday is being celebrated on Sunday, and India's democracy have both been treated with "deep disrespect" by the political parties that chose to abstain from the ceremony, according to Shinde.

Much as they would like to obfuscate and subvert history, the Nehru-Gandhi Congress and their political extension — the Indian communist parties — have been stung by the revelation of the Sengol ceremony and of Jawaharlal Nehru’s participation in it. Evidence of various kinds exists to prove that the Sengol ceremony had indeed taken place and that their intellectual and secularist idol, Nehru, had acceded and had actively participated in the ceremony before delivering his midnight speech and hoisting the tricolour of free India.

This day is an important milestone as it will prove to be a source of inspiration in Amritkaal, says Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the new Parliament.

He added that he wanted to thank PM Modi for helping to create this new Parliament in less than 2.5 years.

Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the entire country is seeing the inauguration of the new Parliament.

The 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony was conducted in the new Parliament House, and attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, numerous Union ministers, and chief ministers of several states.

The religious leaders performed prayers at the sarva-dharma prarthana in a variety of languages.

Religious leaders who participated in the 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) on Sunday described the opening of the new Parliament building as a "historic moment" and said it mirrored India's philosophy of unity in diversity.

The PM asserted that “In the Chola dynasty, the 'Sengol' symbolised justice, righteousness and good governance.”

In his address, the PM talked about the 'Sengol' which was installed in the new Parliament.

PM Modi stated that "India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea & tradition."

PM Modi said in the new Parliament, “Several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us. Today, India has left behind that colonial mindset.”

After finishing his address in the new Parliament's Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in conversation with a number of other dignitaries.

The well-known jewellers, are the makers of the ‘sengol’ – meaning “full of wealth” – that was handed to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of Independence. Now decades later, they will be felicitated at the inauguration ceremony of the new building.

It is a historic day for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building. The occasion was marked as he installed the historic ‘sengol’ next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s seat. The ceremonial sceptre has led to a political slugfest between the government and the Opposition, but it day of immense pride for the Vummidi Bangaru family from Chennai.

Congress is lying about "Sengol" because it cannot stand for positive things to happen in the nation. People will respond appropriately to the RJD's use of profanity in the new Parliament since it is a temple of democracy, said Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

“Today the new Parliament building has invoked a sense of pride in every Indian. As you can see, the inner structure of the Lok Sabha is based on the national bird peacock,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building highlighted the importance of all the design elements used in constructing the complex.

"More than just a building, the New Parliament reflects the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination," he said.

"In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day," Prime Minister Modi said in his first address in the new Parliament.

The new Parliament building, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, is more than simply a structure; it represents the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion people and will be a tremendous symbol of India's unshakeable resolve to the rest of the globe.

Notably, at the nation's dedication to the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the venerable "Sengol" in the Lok Sabha chamber.

On the contrary, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stated to his party on Sunday that everyone should welcome this reminder of the past in order to uphold contemporary principles.

It’s a date that one should mark in their calendars, a date that will become a part of India’s history. In its 75th year of independence, India is inaugurating a new Parliament building on 28 May in a ceremony that shall remain etched in our minds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dressed in traditional attire, led the ceremony, walking into the new Parliament premises from its Gate No 1 and installing the historic ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha chamber.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with several leaders after concluding his speech in Lok Sabha in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/NWiWZA1WRW

After finishing his address in the new Parliament's Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in conversation with a number of other dignitaries.

The well-known jewellers, are the makers of the ‘sengol’ – meaning “full of wealth” – that was handed to the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of Independence. Now decades later, they will be felicitated at the inauguration ceremony of the new building.

It is a historic day for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building. The occasion was marked as he installed the historic ‘sengol’ next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s seat. The ceremonial sceptre has led to a political slugfest between the government and the Opposition, but it day of immense pride for the Vummidi Bangaru family from Chennai.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress cannot tolerate good things happening in the country, they are lying about 'Sengol'. Parliament is a temple of democracy, and people will give them a befitting reply for the way they (RJD) are using expletives for the new Parliament: Parliamentary Affairs… pic.twitter.com/GxnkyfunMa

Congress is lying about "Sengol" because it cannot stand for positive things to happen in the nation. People will respond appropriately to the RJD's use of profanity in the new Parliament since it is a temple of democracy, said Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

“Today the new Parliament building has invoked a sense of pride in every Indian. As you can see, the inner structure of the Lok Sabha is based on the national bird peacock,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building highlighted the importance of all the design elements used in constructing the complex.

"More than just a building, the New Parliament reflects the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination," he said.

"In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day," Prime Minister Modi said in his first address in the new Parliament.

The new Parliament building, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, is more than simply a structure; it represents the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion people and will be a tremendous symbol of India's unshakeable resolve to the rest of the globe.

Notably, at the nation's dedication to the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the venerable "Sengol" in the Lok Sabha chamber.

On the contrary, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stated to his party on Sunday that everyone should welcome this reminder of the past in order to uphold contemporary principles.

It’s a date that one should mark in their calendars, a date that will become a part of India’s history. In its 75th year of independence, India is inaugurating a new Parliament building on 28 May in a ceremony that shall remain etched in our minds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dressed in traditional attire, led the ceremony, walking into the new Parliament premises from its Gate No 1 and installing the historic ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha chamber.

However, who is behind the design of this new and well-improved structure? What has been his inspiration in the construction of the new building that is four-storeys high and triangular in shape?

Agree with the construction or not, the new Parliament building – spread across 64,500 square metres – appears majestic and worthy of being India’s seat of power. The building has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May (coinciding with the anniversary of him being in power for nine years) in an historic event which also saw the installation of the ‘sengol in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

#WATCH | From panchayat bhawan to Sansad bhawan, our pledge and inspiration remains the development of our country and its people: PM Modi in the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/eydSoVIUzl

Our pledge and inspiration remain the development of our country and its people: PM

Delighted to see Sengol being recognized at the inauguration of the new building of the Indian Parliament. Its august presence illustrates how heritage and progress merge beautifully, giving us added inspiration to fulfil people’s aspirations. pic.twitter.com/LurlM4opbo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the new Parliament building was a reflection of the aspirations of New India and a testament to the dawn of a self-reliant nation.

Addressing a function to inaugurate the new Parliament building, Modi said as India surges ahead, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world’s progress.

The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India), Modi said at the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

More than just a building, the new Parliament encompasses the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India’s unwavering determination, Modi said.

The prime minister said the revered Sengol has also been installed in the new Parliament building on this historic day.

“In the Chola empire, it (Sengol) was considered a symbol of the Kartavya path (path of duty), Seva Path (path of service) and Rashtra path (path of the nation),” Modi said.

The prime minister said India’s democracy was its inspiration, the Constitution its resolve and Parliament was the best representative of this inspiration and resolution.

He said the new Parliament building was the perfect example of the co-existence of the old and new.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out messages from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.