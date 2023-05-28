New Parliament Inauguration: 'BJP considers Dalit, SC, ST communities as untouchable,' says AAP
Slamming the opposition for not participating in the inauguration ceremony, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that they should not do politics over the event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building and placed the historic ‘Sengol’ beside the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair. The first half of the inauguration ceremony concluded following a ‘sarva-dharma’ havan that was participated by PM Modi, Amit Sham, JP Nadda, among others.
The inauguration of the new Parliament building, however, has been boycotted by several oppositions who say that the inauguration should have been done by President and not the Prime Minister.
Commenting on similar lines, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said, ” BJP mindset is against Dalit, SC, ST community. A member of this community who is also the head of state is not invited. At Ram Temple shilanyas President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited. RSS chief is invited, who is he? Then President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited as he is from the Dalit community. New Parliment shilanyas Kovind not invited. Now, as it is being inaugurated, President Murmu, who is from the ST community, is not invited. Bjp considers them untouchable. They never invite them to auspicious occasions.”
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has caused a lot of stir by comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin. In a tweet, RJD posted a picture of the building alongside a coffin with the caption: “What’s this?”
BJP leader Sushil Modi said, “A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin.”
Slamming the opposition for not participating in the inauguration ceremony, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, “The opposition parties should not do politics and take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building to strengthen democracy.”
NCP MP Supriya Sule, on the other hand, said, “To open a new Parliament building without the Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country.”
With inputs from agencies
