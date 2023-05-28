New Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi places 'Sengol' inside complex, seeks blessings of adheenams
Shortly after he arrived at the location, PM Modi attended a havan and performed a puja at the premises ahead of the inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the new Parliament building complex alongside Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
#Live: PM Modi to Inaugurate ‘Grand, Majestic & Spacious’ Parliament Building Today https://t.co/iiyVpOSGH0
— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 28, 2023
He also bowed down to the Sengol and sought blessings from all the 21 Adheenams. He later entered the new Parliament building carrying the sengol following which he placed the historic relic beside the speaker’s chair.
He also paid floral tributes to the sengol.
After placing the sengol in the parliament, PM Modi felicitated the workers involved in the construction of the new Parliament building complex.
With the grand inauguration of the new Parliament building today, thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi in and around the new Parliament building complex.
Meanwhile, wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, barely two kilometres away, have decided to carry on with their “Mahapanchayat” no matter what.
The police, on the other hand, are on high alert to ensure that no protestor moves toward the new Parliament complex as permission has not been granted to hold the “Mahila Mahapanchayat”.
