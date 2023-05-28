After Sengol discovery, PM urges Indians to visit museums, tweet pics with #MuseumMemories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to visit museums across the country, and said that this will strengthen the connection of Indians with our glorious culture.

“I urge you that whenever you get a chance do visit these museums of our country. Do not forget to share the attractive pictures from there on #MuseumMemories. This will strengthen the connection of Indians with our glorious culture,” PM Modi said during the 101st episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

He further talked about his recent visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.

“I was recently in Hiroshima of Japan. There, I got the opportunity to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. It was an emotional experience. When we preserve memories of history, they are of great help for coming generations. Many times, we get new lessons in museums, while many times we learn many things,” he said.

Talking about museums in India, PM Modi said, “The International Museum Expo was held in India a few weeks ago. It showcased unique specialties of more than 1200 museums from world over. There are many such different types of museums in India which exhibit various aspects of our past. For example, there is a unique museum at Gurugram – Museo Camera. It hosts a collection of more than 8,000 cameras made after 1860.

“Tamil Nadu’s museum of possibilities has been designed keeping in mind ‘Divyangjan’. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is a museum where more than 70,000 objects have been preserved. The Indian Memory Project, established in the year 2010, is a one of a kind online museum. It is engaged in connecting the links of India’s glorious history through photographs and stories sent from all over the world.”

The prime minister said that in the past years we have seen new types of museums and memorials being built in India.

“10 new museums dedicated to the contribution of tribal brothers and sisters in the freedom struggle are being built. Be it the Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial or the renovation of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial, the PM Museum, dedicated to all the former prime ministers of the country, is also adding to the glory of Delhi today. At the National War Memorial and Police Memorial in Delhi everyday, many people come to pay homage to the martyrs,” he said.

“The list of museums across the country is very long. For the first time the necessary information about all the museums in the country has also been compiled. On the theme of museum, what kind of objects are kept there, what are the contact details, all this is contained in an online directory,” he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

(With inputs from agencies)

