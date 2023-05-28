'They could have said anything else, why bring this angle?' says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on RJD's coffin tweet

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that the RJD’s comments on the new Parliament building were unacceptable and unnecessary.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has caused a lot of stir by comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin. In a tweet, RJD posted a picture of the building alongside a coffin with the caption: “What’s this?”

Owaisi replied, “There’s nothing to say about RJD. They do not even have a stand. The old building did not even receive clearance from the Delhi Fire Service. There was a time when the late Mulayam Singh Yadav was having lunch in the old Parliament building when a part of it fell near him, it had stirred a lot of controversy. And now they are calling the new building a coffin?”

“They (RJD) could have brought in a different example. Why bring this angle?” he asked.

On the controversy of PM Modi inaugurating the building, Owaisi, however, said, “It would have been better if Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament House.”

BJP hits out at RJD

Being a historic day for India, RJD’s comments were slammed by BJP leaders. Dushyant Gautam, a BJP leader, said, “This is very unfortunate. Today they are comparing it with a coffin, were they comparing the old Parliament with ‘zero’? We were earlier sitting in zero.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Modi said, “A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin.”

With inputs from agencies

