New Parliament Building Inauguration: Entry, exit gates of two Delhi Metro stations closed
The new structure is located near the Central Secretariat station which is an interchange facility between Yellow Line and Violet Line
Entry and exit gates at Delhi Metro’s Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed due to the inauguration of the new Parliament building, officials said on Sunday.
The new structure is located near the Central Secretariat station which is an interchange facility between Yellow Line and Violet Line.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and priests.
Related Articles
“As per directions received from the Delhi Metro Rail Police, all entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement,” the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation tweeted around 8:30 am.
A senior official said the gates of these two stations were closed since the start of metro services on Sunday.
However, interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat.
Announcements were being made regularly at these two stations since morning, the official said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
New Parliament building was need of the hour: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the number of seats and Members of Parliament will increase in the coming time
Sengol was disrespected, Nehru museum displayed it as walking stick, says PM ahead of new Parliament inauguration
"Lord Mountbatten got the Sengol and it was given to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. It's good that PM Modi will place Sengol in the new Parliament," the Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said
In true Nehruvian spirit, Congress has tried to sap Sengol’s significance, but Jairam Ramesh will have to eat his words
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has tried to undercut the history of the scared Sengol as 'BOGUS'