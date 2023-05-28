New Parliament Building Inauguration: BJP guns for treason charge to be slapped on RJD over coffin tweet

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and with the first phase of the inauguration ceremony done, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) posted an image on its official Twitter handle comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin.

Being a historic day for India, RJD’s comments were slammed by BJP leaders. Dushyant Gautam, a BJP leader, said, “This is very unfortunate. Today they are comparing it with a coffin, were they comparing the old Parliament with ‘zero’? We were earlier sitting in zero.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Modi said, “A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin.”

A bunch of opposition parties has boycotted the grand opening ceremony of the new Parliament building. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, “The opposition parties should not do politics and take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building to strengthen democracy.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “To open a new Parliament building without the Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country.”

In a scathing attack on PM Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “On this day, May 28th: Nehru, the person who did the most to nurture Parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, was born in 1883.”

