India

New Parliament Building Inauguration: BJP guns for treason charge to be slapped on RJD over coffin tweet

A bunch of opposition parties has boycotted the grand opening ceremony of the new Parliament building

FP Staff May 28, 2023 10:41:46 IST
New Parliament Building Inauguration: BJP guns for treason charge to be slapped on RJD over coffin tweet

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament complex on 28 May. PTI File

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and with the first phase of the inauguration ceremony done, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) posted an image on its official Twitter handle comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin.

Related Articles

They could have said anything else, why bring this angle?

'They could have said anything else, why bring this angle?' says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on RJD's coffin tweet

They could have said anything else, why bring this angle?

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Being a historic day for India, RJD’s comments were slammed by BJP leaders. Dushyant Gautam, a BJP leader, said, “This is very unfortunate. Today they are comparing it with a coffin, were they comparing the old Parliament with ‘zero’? We were earlier sitting in zero.”

Catch all the live updates on New Parliament Building inauguration here

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Modi said, “A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin.”

A bunch of opposition parties has boycotted the grand opening ceremony of the new Parliament building. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, “The opposition parties should not do politics and take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building to strengthen democracy.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “To open a new Parliament building without the Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country.”

In a scathing attack on PM Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “On this day, May 28th: Nehru, the person who did the most to nurture Parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated in 1964. Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, was born in 1883.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 28, 2023 11:09:31 IST

TAGS:

also read

New Parliament Building Inauguration: Entry, exit gates of two Delhi Metro stations closed
India

New Parliament Building Inauguration: Entry, exit gates of two Delhi Metro stations closed

The new structure is located near the Central Secretariat station which is an interchange facility between Yellow Line and Violet Line

In true Nehruvian spirit, Congress has tried to sap Sengol’s significance, but Jairam Ramesh will have to eat his words
India

In true Nehruvian spirit, Congress has tried to sap Sengol’s significance, but Jairam Ramesh will have to eat his words

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has tried to undercut the history of the scared Sengol as 'BOGUS'

'Matter of happiness that a new Parliament was constructed in 2.5 years': Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh
India

'Matter of happiness that a new Parliament was constructed in 2.5 years': Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh added that the 'day is an important milestone as it will prove to be a source of inspiration in the Amritkaal'