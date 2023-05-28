Division in Opposition over Sengol as Shashi Tharoor says must embrace the symbol of 'sovereignty & rule of dharma'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has given a thorough explanation over the ‘Sengol’ controversy while acknowledging that “both sides have good arguments.”

The historic ‘Sengol’ which was received and placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today during the new Parliament building inauguration ceremony, has created a lot of stir over its historical significance and an apparent connection with Jawaharlal Nehru.

Sharing his view on the ‘Sengol’, Tharoor said, “The government rightly argues that the sceptre reflects a continuity of tradition by embodying sanctified sovereignty & the rule of dharma. The Opposition rightly argues that the Constitution was adopted in the name of the people & that sovereignty abides in the people of India as represented in their Parliament, and is not a kingly privilege handed down by divine right.”

“The two positions are reconcilable if one simply drops the debateable red herring about the sceptre having been handed to Nehru by Mountbatten to symbolise the transfer of power, a story for which there is no proof. Instead, we should simply say that the sengol sceptre is a traditional symbol of power & authority, and by placing it in the Lok Sabha, India is affirming that sovereignty resides there & not with any monarch,” he added.

My own view on the #sengol controversy is that both sides have good arguments. The government rightly argues that the sceptre reflects a continuity of tradition by embodying sanctified sovereignty & the rule of dharma. The Opposition rightly argues that the Constitution was… pic.twitter.com/OQ3RktGiIp — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 28, 2023

Concluding his view, the senior Congress leader said that all of us should “embrace this symbol from the past to affirm the values of our present.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress.”

As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/zzGuRoHrUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

History of the Sengol

Sengol derives its name from the Tamil word “semmai” which means “righteousness”.

In 1947, the Sengol was handed over to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, minutes before the national flag was hoisted and before the leader made his famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech at midnight on August 15, 1947. It had been kept at his Prayagraj residence-turned-museum till now.

“Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru accepted Sengol around 10:45 PM of 14 August 1947 through the Adhinam of Tamil Nadu. It was a sign of the shift of power from the British to the people of our country,” Shah said on Wednesday.

The Union Home Minister also said that the Sengol has been necessary from the time of the Chola dynasty. “This Sengol will be kept in New Parliament… PM Modi will accept this Sengol and it will be placed near the Speaker’s seat,” he said.

Shah also said that it was “inappropriate” to keep this sacred Sengol in a museum.

Ahead of India’s independence, Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India, had on several occasions asked Nehru what would mark the transfer of power when India attains Independence.

Nehru then turned to C Rajagopalachari, India’s last Governor General, who informed him about the Tamil tradition of the high priest handing over a Sengol to a new king when he comes to power.

Rajagopalachari also told Nehru that the tradition was followed during the reign of the Cholas as he went on to suggest to him that it could mark India’s freedom from British Raj.

Rajagopalachari was then asked to arrange a Sengol for the historic moment of India’s independence. He contacted Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam, a prominent mutt in present-day Tamil Nadu.

The then seer of the mutt accepted the responsibility and a Sengol was made by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, a jeweller in then Madras which was five feet long and had a ‘nandi’ bull on top, symbolising justice.

A senior priest of the mutt had first handed over the Sengol to Mountbatten and then took it back. It was then sprinkled with gangajal and was taken in a procession to the then-PM Nehru and handed over to him.

