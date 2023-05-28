'New parliament represents the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building highlighted the importance of all the design elements used in constructing the complex.

“Today the new Parliament building has invoked a sense of pride in every Indian. As you can see, the inner structure of the Lok Sabha is based on the national bird peacock,” he said.

Modi added, “While the inner structure of Rajya Sabha is based on the national flower lotus. The garden area of the Parliament also has our national tree banyan.”

The prime minister said that the new parliament portrays our country’s diversity. The complex has used granite from Rajasthan, the woodwork has come from Maharashtra and the carpet has been handwoven by craftsmen from UP’s Bhadohi.

“In a way, every corner of this parliament represents the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’,” he explained.

“This building is equipped with modern facilities and equipped with the latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 laborers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work,” he said while acknowledging the efforts of the labours.

The different elements used in building the parliament

As per the government officials, Teak wood was sourced from Nagpur, Maharashtra while sandstone (red and white) was procured from Sarmathura, Rajasthan.

The material involved in constructing Ashoka Emblem was sourced from Aurangabad, Maharashtra and Jaipur, Rajasthan while Ashok Chakra came from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Some of the furniture acquired was procured from Mumbai. From Lakha, Jaisalmer Lakha Red granite was obtained. Ambaji White marble was procured from Ambaji, Rajasthan. Kesharia Green Stone was procured from Udaipur.

The stone carving work was obtained from Abu Road and Udaipur, and the stone aggregate was from Kotputali, Rajasthan.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.