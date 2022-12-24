Australia’s big-hitting all-rounder Cameron Green was expected to fetch big money at the IPL 2023 mini auction and he did as Mumbai Indians paid a mind-boggling Rs 17.5 crore for the cricketer. Green has now become the second most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals fought hard for his services but MI eventually emerged as the winner. Talking about the auction, Green revealed that he was “shaking” watching the auction as teams fought for his signature.

“I’m pinching myself that this has all happened. It’s such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can’t believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed. I’ve always been a huge fan of the IPL and it’s going to be so cool to be a part of it. The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can’t wait to get there next year,” Green said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special’.

Speaking further about his new team, Green added that the five-time champions MI have a lot of history and he’s looking forward to playing for them.

“I think joining such a great team in Mumbai, we obviously got such a history, all the past players that have played for them, and how great they are and how good the team is at the moment. I think you can look through all the players, playing with them, Rohit, Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav to name a few. Yeah, having Tim David, Jason Behrendorff also from Australia, so I’m so excited. We’ve got so much talent that you can learn off them and improve your own game. I loved my time in India for the two weeks then, so I’m happy I’m going to come back and be playing with the Mumbai Indians,” Green added.

Mumbai spent a total of Rs 20.50 crore at the auction and apart from Green they also bought Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera and Raghav Goyal.

