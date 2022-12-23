All-rounders Sam Curran (18.5 crores to Punjab Kings), Cameron Green (17.5 crores to Mumbai Indians), and Ben Stokes (16.25 crores to Chennai Super Kings) became the three most expensive buys at the IPL 2023 Player Auction till the end of the 3rd set.

When Punjab Kings won the bid for Curran at Rs 18.5 crores, it eclipsed Chris Morris’ record of being the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League auction. At Punjab, he joins his compatriots Johnny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

IPL 2023 Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians got Green after a fierce battle with Delhi Capitals. Stokes, who played with MS Dhoni at Rising Pune Super Giants, will join the former India skipper in Yellow threads as the third most expensive player in the auction.

“These three are private jet category players,” chuckled JioCinema expert Chris Gayle who was not surprised with Curran getting the highest bid.

West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran got 16 crores with Lucknow Super Giants’ first buy of the day that got countryman and JioCinema expert Gayle in a playful mood.

“Nikki P, the money that I lend you, can I get it back please,” joked Gayle immediately after.

England’s Harry Brook was bought for Rs 13.25 crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad after an intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, who did not have enough in their purse to continue bidding. Brooks amassed 468 runs at an average and strike rate of 93 in the Test series against Pakistan which England won 3-0. In 20 T20Is, Brook has 372 runs at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate over 135.

“Harry Brook – broke the bank early! That’s a lot of money, it’s good a buy. He’s a good player as well,” said Gayle. “I am happy for Mayank as well. So, Sunrisers really tucking it up in the batting department.”

Scott Styris on the other hand felt that Mayank Agarwal (Rs 8.25 crores to Sunrisers Hyderabad) was the better buy between the two players after he successfully predicted that SRH will go for Agarwal in the Mastercard Match Centre Live Auction War Room on Friday.

“Indian players are worth more than overseas because you need seven versus the four overseas. So, I think it’s a great buy – Mayank Agarwal,” said Styris.

Anil Kumble impressed with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings going all the way for Cameron Green and Ben Stokes respectively. “Someone like Cameron Green – we spoke about this yesterday too saying Wankhede stadium will be probably ideal for him, so Mumbai Indians will be happy with that buy and Chennai Super Kings has done really well there with Ben Stokes – with the leadership there. MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes, I mean you can’t ask for a better sort of a combination.”

AB de Villiers though felt Stokes was undervalued at the moment. “There is no amount of money enough for Ben Stokes – he is an unbelievable player, experienced with both bat and ball. I actually think he is a bit undervalued and is going to bring a lot to the party!,” said de Villiers. Eoin Morgan agreed with ABD saying Ben Stokes was a steal at 16.25 Cr.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.