BCCI not pleased with IPL teams' participation in foreign leagues: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not amused with the growing trend of Indian Premier League (IPL) teams going overseas and grabbing franchise opportunities in foreign leagues. As per Cricbuzz, BCCI officials seemed to discourage franchises from participating in foreign leagues.

“That was the point. They tried to discourage them from participating in foreign leagues. They understood those who are already there. But they tried to dissuade us from taking such steps in the future,” said a team official, reports Cricbuzz.

IPL 2023 Auction numbers: Amount spent, players bought and more

Three IPL teams – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals – are part of the UAE league (ILT20) and six teams – Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals – are part of the South Africa league (SA20). All six teams are IPL subsidiaries. Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings also have teams in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC

“They were suggesting that our presence in foreign leagues could dilute the value of the IPL,” said the official, as per the report.

IPL Governing Council Chairman Arun Dhumal reportedly played it safe when asked about it. “Other boards have all the right to start their leagues. But we have seen that the IPL is way ahead. A few of them (franchise owners) have interests in other leagues. They have to look after their business interests. We can’t stop them. They have money in their kitty, so it is their choice.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.