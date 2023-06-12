Dailymail reported that King Charles is said to be ‘sad, bewildered’ and increasingly ‘frustrated’ over Prince Harry’s behaviour, according to an insider. The Duke of Sussex, 38, has recently been on a whirlwind visit to the UK to give evidence in the Mirror phone hacking trial, where he faced cross-examination after becoming the first royal to take the stand since the 1890s.

Prince Harry did not take time during the visit to see his family, who were less than half a mile from where he was staying, and is unlikely to see them at the King’s upcoming birthday celebrations, to which it is believed he has not been invited.

Harry has repeatedly criticised the Firm since leaving his royal duties behind – and even labelled Queen Camilla, 75, a ‘wicked stepmother’ in his explosive memoir Spare and told how he begged Charles, 74, not to marry her.

A source close to the King has now claimed to The Times that he is growing more ‘frustrated’ by his youngest son’s actions. The insider said: ‘The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behaviour, because it just keeps going.’

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday after spending his daughter Lilibet’s birthday with her, earning a rebuke from the judge for not being present on the first day of his evidence against the Mirror Newspaper Group.

He came to the UK to give evidence across two days as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over claims its journalists used hacking, ‘blagging’ and other illegal means of deception to write 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010.

The duke appeared close to tears on Wednesday as he finished his historic day and a half of answering questions, which saw him become the first royal in more than a century to testify in court.

During a turbulent final few hours in the witness box, the duke volunteered details of his chequered love life, including a trip to a strip club. MGN is contesting Harry’s claims and has either denied or not admitted that articles about Harry being examined at the trial involved phone hacking or unlawful activity.

Harry and Meghan were ‘prostituting’ their titles to make money

We have seen how Harry and Meghan were ‘prostituting’ their titles to make money. Even as they turned their noses up on royal tradition, both Meghan and Harry always wanted to carry their title of princess and prince and even the tradition of hereditary privileges. According to reports as Harry put it, they always wanted their kids to have their birth rights to be Prince and he has done everything in his power.

Harry and Meghan has made a lot of money through the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. They knew that they wouldn’t have made this money has they been members of the royal family. It is very demeaning that Harry and Meghna are prostituting their titles to make more money.

Meghan the mastermind behind Harry’s Spare

The ‘proof’ of his claim comes from Prince Harry’s acknowledgment to his ‘beloved wife’ in Spare. It talks of Meghan Markle being Prince Harry’s “logical, physical, emotional and spiritual” inspiration. Royal biographer Tom Bower suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is the driving force behind the controversial memoir, titled Spare.

Meghan Markle has been cited as Prince Harry’s role model. Tom Bower added, “His book is really Meghan’s. Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda.”

Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction, a royal biographer said following the leaking of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare which will be officially released on January 10. The royal biographer, Tom Bower also said that Meghan Markle had “constantly” sought platforms to speak before meeting Prince Harry. “She wanted to be Angelina Jolie; a celebrity and a famous influencer. But she was irrelevant. Being with Harry gave her that opportunity and she ‘played him’ from the start. Harry was groomed by Meghan. Her wedding guests were all Hollywood, not family, which shows her agenda. She always wanted to go back to Hollywood,” the biographer said. It is true that Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction and she understood Harry’s vulnerability.

According to reports, Harry has said to have landed in California on Thursday evening, meaning that he will have left Britain around lunchtime on the same day with the same dash he took after King Charles’s Coronation last month.

He stayed at Frogmore Cottage for three nights, according to the Telegraph, but it is expected to be his last visit to the home he once shared with his wife because his father has evicted him from the early summer.

Meanwhile, Duke of Sussex left a thoughtful gift for a flight attendant on a flight to the US – a copy of his tell-all memoir, Spare.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.